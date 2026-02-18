Sections
Decode Your College Aid Offer in 60 Seconds — Money Minute
Decode Your College Aid Offer in 60 Seconds — Money Minute
Jeanette Mack from Navy Federal Credit Union is back to help you understand your college aid offers.
17 hours ago
Lifting more with lighter drones: DARPA’s challenge | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 2.17.26
Do you owe taxes on your ‘Warrior Dividend’?
Can ‘garage innovators’ transform military drone resupply? DARPA hopes so
DARPA’s $6.5 million drone resupply challenge: lift more with less
Air Force leaders chart improvements to comms, readiness | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 2.10.26
Secure Your Finances Before You Deploy — Money Minute
The Golden Dome boom and advances in interceptors | Defense Dollars
Hot optics: Check out the latest sights from SHOT Show 2026
Inside a new submarine engine production plant | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 2.3.26
Staccato debuts new handgun, and firearms makers show off short-barreled rifles at SHOT Show 2026
Troops’ pay, healthcare and barracks updates for 2026
Mortgage 101: What You Need to Qualify — Money Minute
Leonardo DRS cuts the ribbon on new submarine propulsion system plant in South Carolina
A torpedo-hunting torpedo? Meet the ‘SeaSpider.’
Navy chief says force should operate on ‘wartime footing’ | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 1.27.26
VA to consider medical management of symptoms in determining disability ratings
US Air Force sees early 2030s rollout for revamped Sentinel nuclear missile
VA restores gun rights to some disabled veterans
‘Reduced to atoms’: The devastating 1945 Allied bombing campaign in Dresden
US to send more missile launchers to the Philippines despite China’s alarm