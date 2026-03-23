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While Iran war continues, Pentagon officials map out defense priorities back home
While Iran war continues, Pentagon officials map out defense priorities back home
Leaders from the Defense Department said they were still targeting suspected drug traffickers and addressed potential terrestrial strikes on cartels.
23 hours ago
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