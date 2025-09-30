Lt. Col. George Hardy, the youngest fighter pilot of the Tuskegee Airmen, the nation’s first Black military pilots, has died. He was 100.

Hardy was the last surviving combat pilot of the Tuskegee Airmen who went overseas. He died last week, according to Tuskegee Airmen Inc.

“His legacy is one of courage, resilience, tremendous skill and dogged perseverance against racism, prejudice and other evils,” Tuskegee Airmen Inc. said in a Facebook post.

Born in Philadelphia, Hardy was a dedicated student who dreamed of becoming an engineer and never planned on joining the military. He was intrigued after his brother joined the U.S. Navy, but still pursued a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering and a master’s degree in systems engineering from the U.S. Air Force Institute, according to the National WWII museum.

“It wasn’t until 1941 when the Army started opening the door for us to be pilots and whatnot. And we walked through the door and had a great opportunity, and we took advantage of it,” Hardy told AVI-8, an “aviation-inspired” watch manufacturer, in an interview.

Major James A. Ellison, left, inspects the cadets at the Basic and Advanced Flying School for Black United States Army Air Corps cadets at the Tuskegee Institute in Tuskegee, Alabama, on Jan. 23, 1942. (U.S. Army Signal Corps/AP)

Before World War II, Black Americans were not allowed to serve in the Air Force. But in 1941, the Tuskegee Airmen unit was established by the U.S. Army Air Corps as the 99th Pursuit Squadron based at the Tuskegee Institute in Alabama. The military pilots served in a segregated World War II unit, and their all-Black 332nd Fighter Group had one of the lowest loss records of all the bomber escorts in the war.

Several white leaders in the U.S. Army Air Forces tried to prevent Black pilots from combat duty and banned them from using their club spaces, spurring civil disobedience from Tuskegee Airmen.

Hardy was commissioned as a second lieutenant at 19 and flew his first combat mission before he had ever driven a car, he told AVI. He ultimately completed 21 World War II missions and also served in the Korean War and Vietnam War.

Brian Smith, president and CEO of the Tuskegee Airmen National Historical Museum, described Hardy as a “humble man” with a passion for aviation. He was passionate about encouraging young people to become pilots, and up until recent years, he often attended air shows, Smith said.

“We always talked about the racism in World War II, but we also celebrated the progress America and the world has made in accepting people of color,” Smith added.

The Tuskegee Airmen were spotlighted in a 1995 HBO film, “The Tuskegee Airmen,” and a 2012 feature film, “Red Tails.”

The men are commemorated in several states year each year as a part of Tuskegee Airmen Commemoration Day, usually on the fourth Thursday of March.

Amid President Donald Trump’s attempts to purge federal diversity, equity and inclusion programs, the Air Force removed training courses with videos of the Tuskegee Airmen and the Women Airforce Service Pilots, or WASPs, in January. They later restored them after bipartisan criticism.

