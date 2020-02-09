Best pics of the week: Feb. 9, 2020

1 of 10
A U.S. soldier prepares to fire an M3 Carl Gustaf 84mm recoiless rifle on Jan. 31, 2020, during an anti-tank training course in support of NATO's enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Poland in Bemowo Piskie, Poland. (Sgt. Timothy Hamlin/Army)
An F/A-18F Super Hornet assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron 102 conducts flight operations near Mount Fuji on Jan. 29, 2020, in Japan. (Lt. Alex Grammar/Navy)
F-35A Lightning II pilots return after flying a sortie during exercise Red Flag 20-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 3, 2020. Red Flag is the Air Force's premiere large-scale combat exercise. (R. Nial Bradshaw/Air Force)
U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Ian Kozlik and his military working dog, Patriot, conduct a training obstacle course on Yuma Proving Grounds, Ariz., Jan. 8, 2020. (Lance Cpl John Hall/Marine Corps)
A performance division recruit leads the state flag performers on Jan. 31, 2020, inside Midway Ceremonial Drill Hall during a pass in review graduation ceremony at Recruit Training Command at Great Lakes, Ill. (Chief Mass Communication Specialist Brandie Nix/Navy)
Staff Sgt. Dwight Stalter, 435th Security Forces Squadron contingency response team leader, holds security during exercise Frozen Defender in Grostenquin, France, Jan. 16, 2020. (Staff Sgt. Devin Nothstine/Air Force)
South Dakota's National Guard's 1-147th Field Artillery Battalion convoys to their training site for a two-day field training exercise during Operation Atlantic Resolve in Grafenwohr, Germany, Jan. 29, 2020. (Spc. Tyler O'Connell/National Guard)
Sailors from Naval Air Facility Misawa, Japan, and tenant commands sculpt a snow statue Jan. 30, 2020, during the 71st annual Sapporo Snow Festival. (Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jan David De Luna Mercado/Navy)
Marines show Japan Ground Self-Defense Force service members room-clearing techniques during Exercise Forest Light Western Army at Kirishima Maneuver Field, Kumamoto, Japan, Jan. 27, 2020. (Sgt. Audrey M. C. Rampton/Marine Corps)
An MV-22B Osprey drops off U.S. Marines and members of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force for a heliborne insert during Northern Viper at Hokudaien Training Area, Hokkaido, Japan, Feb. 5, 2020. (1st Lt. Brett Vannier/Marine Corps)
