Eligible active-duty U.S. Air Force aviators can receive up to $50,000 per year in bonuses for shorter contract lengths in an effort from the service to retain airmen with “critical skills that are highly sought after.”

For fiscal year 2026’s aviation bonus program, the force is offering the monetary incentive to select aviators in exchange for an active-duty service commitment, according to a Wednesday Air Force release.

The statement lists specific eligible pilots: remotely piloted aircraft pilots, air battle managers and combat systems officers among those the service wishes to “decisively shape and retain” with the bonus opportunity.

“The aviation bonus is an incentive that helps us retain expertise and ensures we have the right mix of experienced aviators to meet warfighting demands today and into the future,” Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Ken Wilsbach said in the release.

The fiscal 2026 aviation bonus program allows for the increase in monetary compensation to align with shorter contract lengths, especially within the fighter, bomber and U-2 groups, according to the statement.

The bonus rates depend on the aviator’s career field and experience level, but they can receive up to $50,000 a year with a minimum contract of three years and maximum of 12 years, the release reads, making a total of up to $600,000 under the maximum.

To be eligible for this bonus program, airmen need to be ranked as lieutenant colonels and below, be qualified for operational flying duty and be entitled to monthly aviation incentive pay, per the release.

The program is designated for active-duty airmen and Air Reserve Component Airmen that are serving in the Voluntary Limited Period of Active Duty Program.

“Airmen applying for these bonus programs should expect to see payments within three weeks after final approval of their application and processing by the Defense Finance Accounting Service,” according to the statement.

Eligible airmen were able to begin applying for the bonus on April 1 and have until May 31 to submit their application.

Cristina Stassis is a reporter covering stories surrounding the defense industry, national security, military/veteran affairs and more. She previously worked as an editorial fellow for Defense News in 2024 where she assisted the newsroom in breaking news across Sightline Media Group.