Defense and veterans officials will examine post-military transition programs to see where reforms and overhauls are needed, part of a new review announced by leaders from both departments on Wednesday.

In a pre-recorded video, Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the effort is designed to “improve the transition process for separating service members and increase collaboration between our departments.” The effort began last week.

The two cabinet secretaries did not specify what program changes or reforms may come from the review, but lamented that “there has been a disconnect” between the departments for too long.

“Those who raise their right hand [to join the military], we train them, we equip them, we prepare them, we turn them into warfighters,” Hegseth said in the video. “That’s our job at the Defense Department.

“But then when they move into the civilian world, that transition has to happen properly, carefully, thoughtfully, so that we follow through on the promise of what they deserve.”

Post-military transition programs have been a major concern of Congress for years, with numerous legislative efforts to require military leaders to provide more information about veterans benefits and support services to troops before they leave the ranks.

Service members are required to complete transition classes on civilian job expectations and veterans benefits before separating from the military. But the Veterans Affairs Inspector General has found that many troops either shorten or skip those classes.

VA officials have ramped up efforts in recent years to reach out to new veterans, including periodic phone calls from department counselors. But those programs require troops to properly register with VA before separation, which is not always done.

The two secretaries also pledged to work towards a seamless transition in health care from military medical systems to the VA health care network. That has been a goal for both departments for more than two decades, but differences in the two agencies’ electronic health records have hampered that work.

Collins recently announced a timeline to accelerate plans for bringing VA hospitals on line with the same software used by the Defense Department, but that process is still expected to be years away from completion.

The new memorandum of understanding is just the latest review in a series of reform plans from the leaders of both departments.

Also on Wednesday, Pentagon leaders announced changes to policies concerning troops’ change of station moves. One day earlier, Hegseth released a memo looking at ways to improve resources for military families who homeschool their children.

Collins has been conducting a review of VA contracts and staffing for the last few months, with an eye towards dramatic cuts in both.

Leo covers Congress, Veterans Affairs and the White House for Military Times. He has covered Washington, D.C. since 2004, focusing on military personnel and veterans policies. His work has earned numerous honors, including a 2009 Polk award, a 2010 National Headliner Award, the IAVA Leadership in Journalism award and the VFW News Media award.