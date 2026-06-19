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Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announces review of US force posture in Europe at G7 summit
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announces review of US force posture in Europe at G7 summit
Defense secretary says NATO has been a 'paper tiger' and 'one-way street' in dealing with the U.S., vows a shift in months to come.
27 hours ago
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