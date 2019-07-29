Two U.S. service members were killed Monday in Afghanistan.

No other information was provided in the short press release sent out Monday afternoon by NATO’s Resolute Support headquarters, which oversees the train, advise and assist mission in-country.

When asked whether the two American service members were killed during the same operation, officials referred Military Times to the press release, stating that they “have nothing further to add.”

Department of Defense policy requires the names of service members killed in action to be withheld until 24 hours after the notification of next of kin has been completed.

The two latest deaths bring the number of U.S. troops killed in action in Afghanistan to date this year to 12. There have been nearly 60 U.S. troops wounded in action so far this year.

Last year, the number of U.S. troops killed in combat stood at 13 and the number of wounded was recorded as 114, according to the Pentagon’s Defense Casualty Analysis System.

Since 2014, the U.S. military has drastically scaled back the total number of troops in Afghanistan, but kinetic operations against the Taliban and a local Islamic State franchise have increased under President Donald Trump’s tenure, as he loosened authorities for ground commanders to strike targets.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Air Force Times Daily News Roundup to receive the top Air Force stories every afternoon. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Air Force Times Daily News Roundup.

American diplomats are also engaged in ongoing rounds of peace talks with Taliban representatives as the fighting continues.

The president has oscillated between wanting to drawdown the number of U.S. troops in Afghanistan and heeding warnings from senior generals that doing so could reinvigorate cooperation between the Taliban and Al-Qaeda and open the West up to terror attacks again in the future.

There are currently about 14,000 U.S. troops in Afghanistan, in addition to the contributions from NATO allies.