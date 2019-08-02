BILOXI, Miss. — Officials at Keesler Air Force Base and the contractor in charge of base housing have met with residents to address problems they’ve faced there, including recurring mold.
WLOX-TV reports the base in Biloxi held two meetings this week. The contractor, Hunt Companies, had been accused of failing to improve poor living conditions.
U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Fidler is deputy commander of the 81st Mission Support Group. He says the contractor now has a “Moisture Remediation Plan” which the support group oversees.
Fidler says initial meetings about housing problems were filled with “very high emotions.” He says this week’s meetings were much better.
There are nearly 1,200 housing units for Keesler. There is one community on base, three in Biloxi and one in Gautier.
