Members of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency prepare to conduct an honorable carry for the remains of unidentified U.S. service members at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Nov. 25, 2019. (Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Seth Coulter/Navy)
Chief Personnel Specialist Jonathan Kwakye, assigned to the amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), reunites with his family Nov. 27, 2019, during a homecoming gathering at Naval Base San Diego. (Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kyle Carlstrom/Navy)
U.S. Marines detonate obstacle-breaching Bangalore torpedoes during a live-fire and maneuver exercise at the company assault course, Range 400, Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, Calif., Nov. 20, 2019. (Lance Cpl. Colton Brownlee/Marine Corps)
Special Operations soldiers with 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) load a simulated casualty onto a UH-60 Black Hawk at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, Calif., Oct. 21, 2019. (Cpl. William Chockey/Marine Corps)
The NASA Super Guppy arrives at the 179th Airlift Wing, Mansfield, Ohio, Nov. 24, 2019. The 179th Airlift Wing is assisting the NASA Super Guppy in transporting parts of the Orion Space Project to Mansfield, where the parts can be transported by truck to the Glenn Research Center in Sandusky, Ohio. (Tech. Sgt. Joe Harwood/Air National Guard)
Marine Raiders and Marines conducted on-off drills Nov. 22, 2019, during Marine Forces Special Operations Command's unit readiness exercise, RAVEN, which is conducted across a 100-mile area, with the exercise operations center at the National Guard Base in Gulfport, Miss. (Lance Cpl. Elias Pimentel/Marine Corps)
Sailors fire a .50-caliber machine gun Nov. 22, 2019, during a live-fire exercise on the fantail of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) in the Atlantic Ocean. (Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Victoria Sutton/Navy)
Aircrew prepare to unload an HH-60 Pave Hawk helicopter from a C-5 Super Galaxy aircraft at MacDill Air Force Base, Fla., Nov. 6, 2019. (Airman 1st Class Ryan C. Grossklag/Air Force)
U.S. Marines and members of the Indian military wade to shore Nov. 19, 2019, during exercise Tiger TRIUMPH on Kakinada Beach, India. (Lance Cpl. Christian Ayers/Marine Corps)
191124-N-HD110-1039\r\rPACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 24, 2019) Landing Craft, Utility 1630, attached to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 1, exits the well deck of the amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49). Sailors and Marines of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are embarked on Harpers Ferry for a regularly-scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Danielle A. Baker)
