Got an opinion on Tricare.mil, the Defense Department’s military health care benefits website? Want to help improve it? Now’s your chance to provide feedback on the usability of the site and suggestions for improving it.

The Defense Health Agency Usability Lab is looking for Tricare beneficiaries to participate in research via remote meetings between Aug. 25 and Sept. 5. The lab will hold several studies, asking participants to test out specific scenarios. Each session will last about one hour.

Officials want feedback on the content, navigation, visuals and layout of the website.

It comes at an opportune time, as Tricare’s open season begins Nov. 10, when people will be exploring their options for Tricare coverage. However, it’s not clear whether any recommendations for changes in the website would be implemented before open season.

Researchers are looking for participants from a variety of Tricare health plans, ages, locations and experiences.

Those eligible must be current Tricare beneficiaries who are at least 18 years old and have a computer or mobile device in order to access Tricare.mil and Microsoft Teams. A Microsoft Teams account is not required. Participants must have a stable internet connection, the ability to share their screen and a working microphone. They must be available on weekdays between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Eastern Time.

Participants don’t need a current Common Access Card or Uniformed Services ID card to participate.

Researchers and the Tricare communications team will use the data to help update and redesign different parts of the Tricare.mil site. The Defense Health Agency won’t publicly share names or information of study participants, but participants will be asked to share their input with other participants on the call.

Those who want to participate should send an email by Wednesday, Sept. 3, to dha.jblm.solution-deliv.list.dha-usability-lab@health.mil.

Include “Tricare Usability Study” in the email subject line, and in the email, provide your name, age, location, Tricare health plan, how long you’ve been a Tricare beneficiary and your beneficiary category, such as active duty service member, retiree, or active duty family member, for example.

Participants will be chosen on a first-come, first-served basis. Researchers may not be able to include everyone due to capacity constraints.

If you’re not able to join the study, beneficiaries may submit feedback via the Tricare.mil questionnaire. You can provide feedback there about how you are using the website, whether you found what you were looking for and how to improve its content.

