The U.S. Air Force has unveiled new maternity uniform items that will begin appearing at Army Air Force Exchange Service stores this winter and be fully available in April of next year.

The new items include a wrap dress and coat, with the dress replacing a sleeveless jumper used since 1993. The dress, made of new moisture-wicking fabric, has long sleeves and features a waist side buckle. Both the fabric and the design make it stretch easily to adjust to all stages of pregnancy.

The dress was praised by service members who wore it during trials for greater comfort and its professional appearance, Air & Space Forces magazine first reported. It is intended for wear at occasions requiring Service Dress Class A uniforms.

It is accompanied by a new maternity coat, which also features long sleeves and a buttoned closure at the front. The coat has two shoulder epaulettes and a left breast pocket.

Both items will be worn by Space Force Guardians on a temporary basis while the service designs its own maternity uniform, which is planned for trials next year.

A maternity supplemental clothing allowance is provided to enlisted active duty, Air National Guard and Reserve pregnant service members within a 36-month period, while commissioned officers receive a one-time payment to buy clothing.

The new maternity items are additions to a currently available maternity blouse, slacks and skirt. Costs of the new items once they are available at AAFES stores have not yet been released.

Zita Ballinger Fletcher previously served as editor of Military History Quarterly and Vietnam magazines and as the historian of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. She holds an M.A. with distinction in military history.