As active-duty airmen rush to submit their current waist-to-height ratios by the end of this week, the U.S. Air Force clarified that the ratios will not be scored in their physical fitness assessments.

Active-duty airmen have a deadline of Friday, July 31, to submit their waist-to-height ratios into myBodyComp unless medically except from that component of the Physical Fitness Readiness Assessment, the service announced two weeks ago, and reservists have until Aug. 31.

Recently, myBodyComp officially launched for airmen to input their ratios, but the measurement is not part of the assessment and will not affect fitness scores, test currency or other personnel actions, according to a release.

The service describes the requirement as a “one-time biometric data collection” that sets a baseline for the modernized Physical Fitness Readiness Program, which took effect July 1.

The move to modernize the program comes as the Air Force reinforces its fitness, dress and appearance standards in an effort to boost readiness and long-term health, especially as Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth pushes for more rigorous grooming and fitness standards across the military services.

“This update is not just about increasing the physical fitness test standards; it’s about ensuring our warfighters are fit, ready, and prioritizing their long-term health,” Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Ken Wilsbach said in a February memo on the modernization efforts.

If an airman completed a measurement during the diagnostic period of March 1 through June 30 and retained the assessment as official, then they do not have to reassess, as those measurements carry over automatically, per the recent statement.

Airmen whose scores were eliminated or have no score entered since March 1 must complete a new measurement before the deadline.

Those airmen not required to complete the measurement include members with a full medical exemption, a pregnancy or postpartum exemption or a composite exemption aligned with an approved retirement or separation within 12 months.

Airmen with partial exemptions for individual fitness components, like the run or push-ups, are not exempt from the waist-to-height ratio measurements unless a medical provider says otherwise, the announcement says.

Air Force Reserve wing and installation commanders will oversee the implementation of the requirements within their organizations. Reservists in a qualified duty status must meet the requirement, as well as those performing regularly scheduled drill or unit training assembly in July or August.

Cristina Stassis is a reporter covering stories surrounding the defense industry, national security, military/veteran affairs and more. She previously worked as an editorial fellow for Defense News in 2024 where she assisted the newsroom in breaking news across Sightline Media Group.