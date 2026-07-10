A retired U.S. Army officer will take the helm of the Defense Commissary Agency and its 235 military discount grocery stores worldwide on Sept.18, defense officials announced.

William G. “Bill” Fitzhugh, who has served as the agency’s deputy director since June 29, will transition to the new position when the current director, John E. Hall, retires.

Most recently, Fitzhugh served as acting principal deputy for the assistant secretary of defense for manpower and reserve affairs, where he was instrumental in advancing the commissary’s supply chain transformation, officials said. He has held various leadership positions at the Defense Department and the Department of Veterans Affairs.

“Bill Fitzhugh is the right executive to continue transforming DeCA, finding ways to better serve our military community and protect valuable commissary benefits for the next generation,” said Anthony J. Tata, under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness, in the July 1 announcement.

William G. "Bill" Fitzhugh (Defense Commissary Agency)

The Defense Commissary Agency operates 235 stores worldwide, with a congressional mandate to save eligible customers in the military community at least 25% on groceries compared to civilian stores outside the gate.

Its annual budget is about $1.5 billion.

“I am honored to lead DeCA at a pivotal time,” Fitzhugh said in the announcement. “I thank John for his leadership in transforming the agency’s business practices so that we can offer a competitive and attractive shopping experience to our patrons. As director, I look forward to continuing the positive momentum he built and contributing to the readiness of the force.”

Hall became director of the commissary agency in June 2023, and is credited with a number of improvements, including increasing the availability of grocery stock to hard-to reach locations. He modernized the shopping experience for customers by expanding the Click2Go curbside program and the doorstep delivery programs. He has also led a pilot program granting commissary access to DoD civilians in certain locations.

Hall praised the dedication of the commissary agency’s work force.

“Their unwavering commitment to the eligible patrons, military families, and service members they support is truly inspiring,” he said in the announcement of the transition.

In 2025, Fitzhugh served as acting assistant secretary of defense for manpower and reserve affairs. Since 2021, he has held various executive roles in that office, which oversees a large portfolio of programs, ranging from the commissaries to Department of Defense Education Activity, to military and civilian personnel policies, Total Force planning and requirements, military community and family policy, and reserve integration.

Fitzhugh entered the Army in 1988 and retired after 23 years.

Over the years, the commissary agency has been led by a mix of military retirees or civilians with backgrounds in DoD leadership.

Karen has covered military families, quality of life and consumer issues for Military Times for more than 30 years, and is co-author of a chapter on media coverage of military families in the book "A Battle Plan for Supporting Military Families." She previously worked for newspapers in Guam, Norfolk, Jacksonville, Fla., and Athens, Ga.