For the first time in 99th Air Base Wing history, a woman has assumed command.

Col. Christine Littlejohn took command of the Wing at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, last week, according to a release, to lead 12 squadrons and two groups tasked with base operations support.

Base officials did not comment on Littlejohn’s command but did provide Military Times with a list of former 99th commanders. Sixteen names graced the list before Littlejohn’s, and they all were men.

“The Air Force selects its commanders strictly on merit,” a Nellis spokesperson told Military Times. “Col. Littlejohn has experience at various levels of command, ensuring the 99th Air Base Wing continues to maintain the highest standards of mission readiness and combat capability.”

Previously, Littlejohn served as the commander of the 502nd Installation Support Group at Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, the announcement reads. Throughout her career, Littlejohn has served in strategic and operational assignments across various major commands in the Wing and at Air Force headquarters.

Littlejohn provided critical support to many combat deployments, such as Operation Iraqi Freedom, Enduring Freedom and Inherent Resolve.

Littlejohn took over the Wing’s command from Col. Jason Glynn, who served in the post for two years, during a Nellis ceremony on July 17.

Glynn led the installation through a government shutdown and civilian workforce restructuring, and the statement says his achievements as commander are vast, from recovery efforts after a F-16C Fighting Falcon aircraft incident to countering main gate security threats.

The 99th supports more than 10,000 personnel assigned to the Air Force Warfare Center, five wings and 52 tenant units on base. The unit provides installation support, like operational testing, tactics development and training in air, space and cyberspace.

Nellis focuses on advanced combat aviation training, housing a plethora of aircraft, such as fighter jets, bombers, refuelers and transport. The base consists of 14,000 service members and civilian personnel.

Cristina Stassis is a reporter covering stories surrounding the defense industry, national security, military/veteran affairs and more. She previously worked as an editorial fellow for Defense News in 2024 where she assisted the newsroom in breaking news across Sightline Media Group.