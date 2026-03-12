The U.S. Air Force has confirmed that a B-21 Raider flight test aircraft conducted a “close-proximity flight” with a KC-135 Stratotanker on Tuesday as part of the bomber’s ongoing test campaign.

The event, spotted by aviation photographers over the Mojave Desert near Edwards Air Force Base, California, during a mission lasting approximately 5.5 hours according to spotter reports and online flight tracking, represents a precursor step toward validating capabilities essential for the B-21’s long-range, penetrating strike role.

The Air Force statement did not mention aerial refueling or fuel transfer. Publicly available images show the stealth bomber positioned behind the tanker in a formation typical of refueling preparations, but ground-based observations alone cannot confirm physical connection or fuel offload.

“We can confirm that a B-21 Raider completed a test event involving a close-proximity flight with a KC-135 Stratotanker,” an Air Force spokesperson said in a statement. “This flight is part of the ongoing, rigorous test campaign to validate the B-21’s capabilities and operational readiness. To maintain enhanced security measures, we will not provide further details on specific test points. The B-21 program remains on track to deliver a survivable, long-range, penetrating strike capability to the U.S. Air Force.”

Here's a few shots I snapped of the B-21 doing AR tests over California yesterday. Much more to come later 🤙 pic.twitter.com/2yEWXsqyUU — jmh.creates (@JarodMHamilton) March 11, 2026

Aerial refueling remains a critical milestone for the Northrop Grumman-built B-21 Raider, enabling extended endurance in contested environments without reliance on forward basing.

The program continues flight testing at Edwards, building on prior achievements, including the delivery of the second aircraft to the base in September 2025, which enabled progression into mission systems and weapon integration testing.

The first operational B-21s remain on track for arrival at Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, in 2027, supporting initial operational capability in the late 2020s.