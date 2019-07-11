WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s July Fourth extravaganza — featuring tanks, a military flyover, and a Trump speech at the Lincoln Memorial — cost an estimated $5.4 million, according to rough figures Thursday.

Interior Secretary David Bernhardt provided the latest share of costs, $2.45 million for his agency, in a letter to lawmakers, saying his agency pulled money from operating funds for national parks, recreation fees, and another source to help fund Trump's Salute to America.

The event included donated fireworks, a military flyover, and Trump’s speech to a rained-on crowd at the Lincoln Memorial.

Trump announced Monday he would do it all again next year, calling the event “remarkable.”

Trump announced Monday he would do it all again next year, calling the event "remarkable."

Democratic lawmakers have condemned the extra expenditures for the Independence Day celebration, which came in addition to the traditional concert, fireworks and events held at near the U.S. Capitol.

Arizona Democratic Rep. Raul Grijalva, chairman of the House Natural Resources Committee and one of several Democrats who had demanded a full cost accounting, said in response to Interior’s funding estimates that the public funds were spent to “celebrate President Trump.”

Bernhardt called the use of public funds justified, and cited past administrations’ spending for concerts, parades and other celebrations in and around the National Mall. Interior’s costs included crowd accommodations such as temporary fencing and portable toilets.

In addition, the Department of Defense says its costs came to $1.2 million. Despite repeated requests, the Pentagon as of Thursday refused to provide a precise breakdown.

See the military platforms at the July 4th parade 1 of 18 The U.S. Navy Blue Angels fly overhead as people gather on the National Mall for the "Salute to America" Fourth of July event with U.S. President Donald Trump at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., on July 4, 2019. (Pandrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images) 2 of 18 President Donald Trump, standing with first lady Melania Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, and acting Defense Secretary Mark Esper, and others, watch as the US Navy Blue Angels flyover during an Independence Day celebration in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, Thursday, July 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool) 3 of 18 The Washington Monument is visible as the US Navy Blue Angels flyover at the conclusion of President Donald Trump's Independence Day celebration in front of the Lincoln Memorial, Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) 4 of 18 Air Force one flies over the National Mall ahead of President Trump's speech during Fourth of July festivities on July 4, 2019 in Washington, DC. President Trump is holding a "Salute to America" celebration on the National Mall on Independence Day this year with musical performances, a military flyover, and fireworks. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images) 5 of 18 WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 04: People cheer during a fly over on the National Mall during President Donald Trump's speech during Fourth of July festivities on July 4, 2019 in Washington, DC. President Trump is holding a "Salute to America" celebration on the National Mall on Independence Day this year with musical performances, a military flyover, and fireworks. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images) 6 of 18 A flyover of the new Marine One VH-92, center, and Osprey's on the mall on July 04, 2019 in Washington, DC. President Trump is holding a "Salute to America" celebration on the National Mall on Independence Day this year with musical performances, a military flyover, and fireworks. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images) 7 of 18 The U.S. Navy Blue Angels fly overhead as people gather on the National Mall during the "Salute to America" Fourth of July event with US President Donald Trump at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC, July 4, 2019. (ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images) 8 of 18 The Washington Monument is visible as the US Navy Blue Angels flyover at the conclusion of President Donald Trump's Independence Day celebration in front of the Lincoln Memorial, Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) 9 of 18 The Blue Angels (six F-18s) fly overhead as people gather on the National Mall during the "Salute to America" Fourth of July event with US President Donald Trump at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC, July 4, 2019. (PANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images) 10 of 18 US President Donald Trump (C), alongside acting Defense Secretary Mark Esper (R) and the Chairman of The Joint Chiefs of Staff Joseph Dunford, watch as a B-2 Spirit (C) and two F-22s fly overhead during the "Salute to America" Fourth of July event at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC, July 4, 2019. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images) 11 of 18 Audience members photograph a flyover in front of a Bradley Fighting Vehicle as President Donald Trump speaks during an Independence Day celebration in front of the Lincoln Memorial, Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) 12 of 18 U.S. Air Force aircraft B-2 and two F-22 fly overhead as President Donald Trump speaks during an Independence Day celebration in front of the Lincoln Memorial, Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) 13 of 18 U.S. Coast Guard aircraft MH-60 and a C-130 fly over as President Donald Trump speaks during an Independence Day celebration in front of the Lincoln Memorial, Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) 14 of 18 The U.S. Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon arrives to perform during an Independence Day celebration in front of the Lincoln Memorial, Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) 15 of 18 U.S. Army AH-64 aircraft fly overhead as President Donald Trump speaks during an Independence Day celebration in front of the Lincoln Memorial, Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) 16 of 18 A man takes a photo near an armored military vehicle during the Fourth of July parade in Washington, DC, July 4, 2019. Tanks in the heart of Washington, fighter jets screaming overhead, and a speech from the Lincoln Memorial: President Donald Trump has promised the "show of a lifetime" Thursday as he turns the Fourth of July into a personal primetime extravaganza. (SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images) 17 of 18 U.S. Army AH-64 Apache attack helicopters fly overhead during the "Salute to America" Fourth of July event with US President Donald Trump at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC, July 4, 2019. (ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images) 18 of 18 A U.S. Army Bradley Fighting Vehicle is seen during a fireworks display that followed the "Salute to America" ceremony in front of the Lincoln Memorial, on July 4, 2019 in Washington, DC. The presentation featured armored vehicles on display, a flyover by Air Force One, and several flyovers by other military aircraft. (Photo by Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)

The military’s efforts included positioning tanks on flat-bed trailers around the capital, meeting Trump’s desire for tanks while minimizing damage to district roads from the heavy armor.

Separately, Washington Mayor Muriel E. Bowser wrote Trump to say the district’s costs for Trump’s July Fourth event have drained a special fund used to provide security and protect the nation’s capital from terrorist threats.

The District of Columbia estimates it spent about $1.7 million — not including police expenses for related demonstrations.

Bowser wrote Trump that the fund will have a $6 million deficit by September, reminding the president that the account was never reimbursed for $7.3 million in expenses from Trump’s 2017 inauguration.

White House spokesman Judd Deere says officials will respond “in a timely manner.”