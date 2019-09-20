WASHINGTON―The Pentagon was set to outline new military options to President Donald Trump on Friday to respond to an attack on Saudi Arabia’s oil industry, but Saudi Arabia still has an unpaid bill with the Pentagon for $181 million for its assistance in Yemen.

Despite the Trump administration’s emphasis on the U.S. Saudi Arabia alliance in the wake of an attack that both sides attribute to Iran, Saudi Arabia has not repaid the Pentagon for its midair refueling assistance for its bombing runs over Yemen, nine months after the Pentagon announced it would seek to recoup its costs.

Trump told reporters at the White House on Friday that as the U.S. builds a regional coalition to face Iran, America will not shoulder the costs by itself. “We’re also working on the cost of this whole endeavor, and Saudi Arabia has been very generous,” Trump said.

The unpaid bill for refueling contrasts with Trump’s perennial focus on burden-sharing in security arrangements, at least when it comes to European allies. It is already inflaming U.S. lawmakers, many of whom are frustrated with Riyadh’s alleged involvement in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and the Yemen war’s civilian toll.

“Saudi failure to reimburse us for aircraft refueling— hundreds of millions in taxpayer dollars— involves both deep insult and costly injury. It is entirely unacceptable that the Saudis have not reimbursed the Department of Defense for hundreds of millions in refueling costs," Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., said in a statement. “The American taxpayer-funded U.S. Department of Defense is not the Saudi Royal Family’s piggy bank.”

Inquiries from Blumenthal and Senate Armed Services Committee ranking Democrat Jack Reed, D-R.I., prompted the Pentagon to announce in December that it would seek to recoup the money it failed to charge United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia for aid for the midair refueling―which Riyadh ended in 2018.

The original balance due was since revised from $331 million to $291 million, and the Pentagon has separately recouped $118 million from the United Arab Emirates, but Saudi Arabia has not yet repaid the United States, according to congressional sources. Blumenthal is pressing for language in the annual defense policy bill to require the Pentagon regularly update to Congress.

It’s unclear why Saudi Arabia has not yet made the payments. The Saudi Embassy in Washington, D.C., did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Pentagon spokeswoman Cmdr. Rebecca Rebarich declined to provide the specifics of its collection efforts on Thursday, but confirmed, "The process of reimbursement is continuing and we continue to expect full reimbursement of refueling expenses.”

Becca Wasser, a senior policy analyst at the RAND Corporation, said Saudi Arabia has an interest in being on Congress’s good side, especially as it may seek to buy American counter-drone weapons or augment its arsenal of Patriot missile defense systems, which are produced by U.S. defense contractor Raytheon.

“Saudi Arabia learned about the importance of the U.S. Congress the hard way, as a result of the war in Yemen and the murder of Jamal Khashoggi,” Wasser said. “With Saudi Arabia at risk of future attacks, they would want to make sure they don’t have any issues looming over their military relationships.

“You don’t want to want to have a bill with the Department of Defense at the same time you are asking for additional things from the Department of Defense,” Wasser said.

In a White House meeting Friday, Trump will be presented with a list of potential airstrike targets inside Iran, among other possible responses, and he will be warned that military action against the Islamic Republic could escalate into war, U.S. officials familiar with the discussions told the Associated Press. Iran has denied involvement in the attack and warned the U.S. that any attack will spark an “all-out war” with immediate retaliation from Tehran.

Critics in Congress have said the president should not be leading the country into an unnecessary conflict with Iran to protect Saudi Arabian oil. Tim Kaine, D-Va., a member of the Senate Foreign Relations and Armed Services committees, has pledged to file a war powers resolution to force a Senate vote to immediately end any such military action.

Pentagon said the U.S. military is working with Saudi Arabia to find ways to better protect the northern part of the country. Meanwhile, a forensic team from U.S. Central Command was pouring over evidence from cruise missile and drone debris in search of hard evidence that the strikes came from Iran, but the Pentagon said the assessment was not finished.