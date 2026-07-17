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Is there a path forward for the Take Care of America’s Veterans Act?
Is there a path forward for the Take Care of America’s Veterans Act?
Rep. Mark Takano, ranking member of the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs, weighs in on new legislation to change the face of some veteran benefits.
8 hours ago
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