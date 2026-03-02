Sections
Dental costs, co-pays and patient feedback: Military benefits changes on the horizon
Dental costs, co-pays and patient feedback: Military benefits changes on the horizon
How much will you pay for Tricare dental premiums this year? And what’s in store for prescription co-pays? MOAA breaks down military and veterans health care ne
5 hours ago
Latest Videos
Hegseth, Caine lay out Iran goals: “No stupid rules of engagement, no nation-building quagmire.”
CENTCOM releases footage of more strikes in Iran, US assets launching attacks
New military-inspired firearms make debuts | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 3.3.26
Sig Sauer previews a machine-gun-toting drone and FN updates the SCAR
Carriers in the Middle East and unmanned integration in warfare | Navy updates
Heckler and Koch highlight firearms offerings based on military models
Don’t Get Fooled: How to Recognize and Report Financial Scams — Money Minute
Trump addresses US casualties in Iranian conflict, says there will 'likely be more'
Pentagon releases footage of US fighters, ships launching Operation Epic Fury
US, Israel launch major strikes on Iran in Operation Epic Fury
Leaders look to new methods to retain Navy talent | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 2.24.26
Quality-of-life improvements crucial for recruiting, keeping younger sailors, leaders say
How to Build Savings When You’re Just Starting Out — Money Minute
More choice, more flexibility: Navy works to retain talent and improve service
India buys fighter jets and Lockheed Martin unveils the ‘Lamprey’ | Defense Dollars
3 US troops killed, 5 seriously wounded in actions against Iran
9 Iranian naval ships have been destroyed and sunk, Trump says
US confirms first combat use of LUCAS one-way attack drone in Iran strikes
War powers debate intensifies after Trump orders attack on Iran without approval by Congress
VA to formally rescind controversial disability ratings rule