Sections
News
Pay & Benefits
Flashpoints
Pentagon & Congress
Education & Transition
Off Duty
Veterans
Military Honor
Subscribe Now
Opens in new window
Subscribe Now
Opens in new window
News
Your Air Force
Pentagon & Congress
Army Times
Opens in new window
Marine Corps Times
Opens in new window
Navy Times
Opens in new window
Defense News
Opens in new window
Flashpoints
Pay & Benefits
Benefits Guide
Opens in new window
Military Pay Center
Military Retirement
VA Loan Center
Opens in new window
Military Benefits
Mil Money
Discount Depot
Off Duty
Military Culture
Military Fitness
Gear Scout
Opens in new window
Military Movies & Video Games
Military Sports
Spouses
Education & Transition
Transition Guide
Opens in new window
Veterans
Military History
Black Military History
Opens in new window
Congressional Veterans Caucus
Opens in new window
Military Appreciation Month
Opens in new window
Vietnam Vets & Rolling Thunder
Opens in new window
Military Honor
Salute to Veterans
Opens in new window
Service Members of the Year
Opens in new window
Hall of Valor
Opens in new window
Create an Obituary
Opens in new window
Pay It Forward
Opens in new window
Opinion
Editorials
Commentary
Medals & Misfires
Special Projects
Installation Guide
Opens in new window
Battle Bracket
Task Force Violent
CFC Givers Guide
Videos
Photo Galleries
Early Bird Brief
Military Native
IHG
Long-Term Care Partners
Navy Federal
Newsletters
Opens in new window
Digital Edition
Opens in new window
Installation Guide
Opens in new window
Military Times talks to 'My Dead Friend Zoe' writer/director and Army veteran Kyle Hausmann-Stokes
Military Times talks to 'My Dead Friend Zoe' writer/director and Army veteran Kyle Hausmann-Stokes
Clay Beyersdorfer talks to the director of 'My Dead Friend Zoe,' Kyle Hausmann-Stokes, who wrote and directed the film based on his experiences as a soldier.
4 hours ago
Latest Videos
The future of Marines’ weapons tech? | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 5.10.25
Protecting Your Business From Cyberattacks — Money Minute
Check out new variants of Polaris’ off-road vehicles
Check out a center-drive, off-road vehicle option for tomorrow’s Marines
Check out Colt's Precision Grenadier System at Modern Day Marine 2025
Check out an alternative to the Marines’ grenade launcher at Modern Day Marine
Securing sensitive facilities in modern times | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 5.3.25
How can I start planning for retirement today? — Money Minute
What role can AI play in securing sensitive defense and manufacturing sites?
How AI can help predict threats before they happen at defense facilities
The basics of securing sensitive sites in a time of evolving tech
A thirteen-digit defense budget? What $1 trillion dollars could do for the military
Cutting costs or adding cash? Pentagon looks to have it both ways
Funding goals meet congressional reality: operating on a temporary budget
A trillion-dollar defense budget? | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 4.26.25
Republican leader talks VA staffing cuts and vets’ care | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 4.19.25
Trending Now
Trump’s vow of ‘substantial’ pay raise for troops counters budget plan
Senate confirms Meink as next Air Force secretary
Hegseth’s plan to trim top ranks could hit more than 120 officers
Air Force One greeted by fighter escorts during Trump’s Mideast visit
Navy officer charged with killing of wife at Japanese hotel