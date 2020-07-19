Best pics of the week: July 19, 2020

1 of 10
Air Force Capt. Kristin "BEO" Wolfe, a F-35A Demonstration Team pilot, performs the "High Speed Pass" during the Thunder over Cedar Creek Lake airshow July 4, 2020, Cedar Creek Lake, Texas. (Capt. Kip Sumner/Air Force)
Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division continue to support 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team and the Royal Thai Army (RTA) as the Opposing Force (OPFOR) during Exercise Lightning Forge 2020 at the Kahuku Training Area, Hawaii on July 15, 2020. (1st Lt. Angelo Mejia/Army)
Chief Gunner's Mate Ken Marsh stands by as scene leader during a damage control drill aboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Detroit (LCS 7) on July 3, 2020, in the Caribbean Sea. (MC2 Anderson W. Branch/Navy)
Alaska Air National Guard pararescue jumpers maneuver into position at the Malemute Drop Zone at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 10, 2020, during JBER Salutes, a two-day event to show appreciation to service members and nearly 100 Anchorage-area COVID heroes and their guests. (Senior Airman Crystal A. Jenkins/Air Force)
Marines approach the water with a CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter during helicopter casting training with U.S. Navy sailors off the island of Oahu, Hawaii, June 30, 2020. (Lance Cpl. Jacob Wilson/Marine Corps)
An Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon receives fuel from a KC-10 Extender on July 3, 2020. The F-16, and other military aircraft, flew over Mount Rushmore in South Dakota during a "Salute to America" event that celebrated the nation’s 244th birthday and provided the DoD an opportunity to demonstrate the capabilities and professionalism of the Armed Forces. (Staff Sgt. Stephanie Serrano/Air Force)
A U.S. Marine with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Africa 20.2, Marine Forces Europe and Africa, watches an MV-22B Osprey land at a landing zone during a tactical recovery of aircraft and personnel in Albacete, Spain, July 9, 2020. (Cpl. Antonio F. Garcia/Marine Corps)
Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 106th Cavalry Squadron, Illinois National Guard, exit a CH-47 Chinook helicopter during a training exercise near McGregor Range Complex, N.M., July 13, 2020. (Staff Sgt. Timothy Gray/Army)
Academy basic cadets participate in the first phase of basic cadet training with marching drills on July 8, 2020, on the Terrazzo at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado. (Trevor Cokley/Air Force)
New cadets practice physical training and the Army Combat Fitness Test at West Point, N.Y., July 14, 2020. (Michelle Eberhart/Army)
