As I near completion of my command assignment here at Malmstrom Air Force Base in Montana, I can reflect on the team’s success; but I am also very aware of the areas that remain just out of reach.

Working at the wing level for the first time in 20 years demonstrated to me where gaps exist between policy and realities at the field service level. It demonstrated where change is possible and, with community backing and engagement, progress can become reality for areas critical to the health and well-being of our families.

At the outset, Five and Thrive was an area our team went all-in on, recognizing the importance of these subjects to retention and readiness. It is an area of focus I believe Chief of Staff of the Air Force Gen. CQ Brown, and his wife, Sharene, absolutely nailed.

Five and Thrive focuses in on the utmost importance of housing, education, childcare, spouse employment and health care provided for airmen and their families.

While Five and Thrive is something we have championed at Malmstrom since the outset, my own family has found it to be extremely important over my 28 years of service.

Housing

Whether buying or renting, competition is fierce.

Here locally, as we look toward the bed-down of the $95 billion Sentinel project, current housing will not keep up with the demand of a growing community. Dormitory housing is at 100% occupancy already, and base housing is always above 95% filled. This creates pressure on families. Our local need for the Temporary Lodging Expense extensions was denied several times by Headquarters Air Force staff, despite multiple housing studies and data reflecting deficits where need exists. With delay, the staff bureaucracy is contributing to unnecessary hardship on airmen and has added money out of their pockets as they search for quality housing. Help is needed.

The housing shortage is a burden faced by airmen across the nation, not just in more remote corners of the U.S. The rise in BAH rates are only met with subsequent rises in rent. Many airmen face mounting costs and will be pushed out to areas they can afford or will have to settle for less desirable — even dangerous — locations. Either option can have an impact on an airman’s ability to fully focus on the mission. More airmen are relying on base housing and are facing longer wait times before housing is available.

We have also worked with the Air Force Services Center to help them understand the long-term importance of on-base lodging, and not having it would pass on challenging effects to airmen and their families. Additionally, there’s a need to expand the number of pet-friendly rooms, as a growing majority of families have pets. Thankfully, AFSVC has been receptive to our feedback so far. But, a shared commitment and continued investment in these facilities is a must.

Education

In two years, partnering with our phenomenal school liaison officer, the Great Falls superintendent of schools and the community of Great Falls, we introduced a pilot pre-transitional kindergarten program, enabling education for young children, and off-setting childcare needs. Programs that will allow high school kids to get school credit and early childhood development experience if they work in our center are also in the works.

Our partnership with Great Falls Public Schools has been tremendous and continues to give back to the shared local community. Education remains central to positive family military assignment experiences and workforce development.

Students and faculty enter the Great Falls Public Schools Early Learning Family Center for the first day of transitional kindergarten Aug. 29, 2022, in Great Falls Mont. This transitional kindergarten fills a local education gap as Montana is one of the six states in the U.S. that does not fund preschool programs. (Heather Heiney/Air Force)

Childcare

The businesses that figure out how to meet the childcare needs of their employees will always win talent. Childcare continues to be a drain on our Morale, Welfare, and Recreation funds. During a series of temporary duty conferences and senior leader visits, our message has been consistent. There is a need to treat childcare as a readiness and retention issue and employ appropriated funds to pay for it so other services and support are bolstered as a result. Since housing is important, we are exploring the idea of designating Family Child Care providers as key and essential for on-base accommodations, hoping this can help entice others to open their homes to care for children.

Spouse employment

The employment of military spouses is where licensure can be reciprocated or made easier not only for spouses of currently serving members, but also retired military spouses who settle into communities. Enabling military family members to work will boost community services and grow their economies. A military career can wreak havoc on a spouse’s career if states do not hire or work to provide spouses an opportunity to work, resulting in retention difficulties or separation of families.

We have partnered with the Great Falls Area Chamber of Commerce and their Central Montana Works! workforce development initiative. Subsequently, we have implemented our own subset, called Malmstrom Works, that can be discovered at malmstromworks.com. We’re always hiring! The partnership leverages collaborative discussion between government, business and industry, and educational partners.

Partnering with the Montana state legislature, this year six bills that aid military families in the Five and Thrive arena were signed into law, to include recognizing DoD certifications for Family Child Care and creating ease of entry for spouses looking to work in Montana.

Medical

Knowing health care is available to address a range of family needs is critical to military retention and readiness. During the COVID years, as a Mission Support Group commander, I witnessed and learned about an uptick in student resiliency and mental health challenges. Remote areas especially will have challenges in attempting to keep pace with mental health assistance, so more incentives need to exist to attract talent to aid military communities.

Col. Soo Sohn, 341st Medical Group commander, greets children during an Independence Day Parade July 4, 2022, in downtown Great Falls, Mont. As the medical group commander, Col. Sohn is responsible for optimizing health, medical readiness and quality care of more than 15,000 beneficiaries throughout the state of Montana. (Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell/Air Force)

When I go to the Washington, D.C., area with an assignment at the Defense Media Activity, I want to continue to volunteer time and, if work allows, focus on these issues to help bring about progress and awareness at a more strategic level. After all, it takes a community approach and sustained engagement across all levels to understand and resolve issues impacting military families and accelerate change.

Col. Chris Karns is the 341st Mission Support Group commander at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana. The views expressed are solely those of the author and do not reflect the official policy or position of the U.S. government, Department of Defense or U.S. Armed Forces.

