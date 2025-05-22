A U.S. Navy sailor was taken into custody Tuesday at the San Diego International Airport after allegedly claiming that there were explosives aboard a commercial airliner, local authorities said.

The Port of San Diego Harbor Police Department arrested 35-year-old John Stea, an electronics technician assigned to Maritime Expeditionary Security Group One, for allegedly informing a flight attendant that the passenger next to him had a bomb on a Hawaiian Airlines flight about to take off to Honolulu, Hawaii, according to a statement from Port of San Diego authorities.

The flight attendant told the captain of the alleged danger as the plane prepared to depart. The plane immediately taxied off the runway and parked on the airfield, awaiting security assistance.

“At approximately 8:45 a.m., the Port of San Diego Harbor Police Maritime Tactical Team (MARTAC, also known as SWAT), K-9 Team, and Joint Terrorism Task Force, along with the San Diego Fire Department and multiple federal agencies, responded to the scene to search the aircraft and its contents,” local authorities said.

All 293 passengers aboard the plane were evacuated, and a bomb sweep ensued, with K-9s clearing all carry-on and checked luggage, according to the statement.

Stea was charged with making a false threat, authorities said.

The plane took off after a five-hour delay, local media outlet CBS 8 San Diego reported.

Stea was released by local authorities, CBS 8 said, with a promise to appear in court, but the Navy has since taken him into custody.

“The safety of the public and our personnel is of utmost importance to the Navy,” a spokesperson for U.S. 3rd Fleet said in an emailed statement. “We take all threats seriously and are cooperating fully with local and federal authorities.”

Stea is also in danger of being placed on a federal no-fly list by the Transportation Security Administration.

He faces civilian charges of up to one year in jail.

