Construction is underway to transform 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue into an Ultimate Fighting Championship arena where President Donald Trump will celebrate his 80th birthday — which also coincides with Flag Day.

The unprecedented June 14 bout on the South Lawn of the White House will feature an octagonal cage, a towering patriotic arch that looms well above the presidential residence, a performance by the United States Marine Band and seating for more than 4,000 spectators. Weigh-ins are scheduled to take place at the Lincoln Memorial.

Davis Ingle, a White House spokesman, told Military Times on Friday that the endeavor “will be one of the greatest and most historic sports events in history, and President Trump hosting it at the White House is a testament to his vision to celebrate America’s monumental 250th anniversary.”

American Justin Gaethje and Spanish-Georgian champion Ilia Topuria are slated to headline the card in a lightweight title fight, while Brazil’s Alex Pereira and France’s Ciryl Gane will square off for the heavyweight crown.

Roughly 1,200 tickets are reserved for active members of the military, according to Dana White, the CEO of the UFC.

The remainder will be distributed among celebrities and a roster of invitees selected by the Trump administration, UFC leadership and TKO Group Holdings.

An additional 85,000 people, who must provide identification and pre-register, will be able to watch for free on screens installed at the Ellipse, a public park just south of the White House.

White, who says he has sworn off politics since endorsing Trump in 2024, insists the occasion is rooted in patriotism, not partisanship. He added that the UFC will lose approximately $30 million hosting the event.

“I love this country like anybody on the left loves this country. I love this country like anybody on the right loves this country,” he said in an interview with TIME Magazine. “This is basically me spending a ­sh-t­load of money to celebrate the 250th birthday of America, with America and the rest of the world.”

In addition to the full card of mixed-martial arts, Trump has a slew of commemorations lined up to mark the semiquincentennial year of the Declaration of Independence, including a “Great American State Fair” on the National Mall and a “Freedom 250” Grand Prix through Washington, D.C.

Tanya Noury is a reporter for Military Times and Defense News, with coverage focusing on the White House and Pentagon.