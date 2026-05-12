The U.S. Coast Guard announced Tuesday that it is prohibiting the use of kratom, an herbal stimulant, and related products effective immediately.

In a general order announcement May 12, Deputy Commandant for Personnel Readiness Rear Adm. Charles Fosse said Coast Guard members may not ingest, possess or distribute kratom and its psychoactive ingredients mitragynine and 7-hydroxymitragynine.

Fosse did not say what prompted the Coast Guard-wide order, simply saying that drug abuse by Coast Guard members would “not be tolerated.”

The Coast Guard did not respond to a request for additional information by publication.

Kratom is a plant that grows in Southeast Asia. Its leaves can be ingested as a stimulant, sedative or psychoactive drug. Kratom is not a federally controlled substance in the U.S. and is available legally in 44 states, with some local restrictions, in vape shops, other retail stores and online.

The drug can be consumed in capsules, edibles, liquid shots or brewed as a tea, inducing feelings of alertness and energy at low doses and sedation and euphoria at high doses, according to the Drug Enforcement Agency.

But it also has a number of associated risks. It is linked to addiction, liver damage, psychosis and other illnesses, according to the DEA.

Kratom has been on the Defense Department’s list of banned supplements since Dec. 31. In a memo issued last September, Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness Anthony Tata said it threatened combat readiness and national security.

“The department must remain vigilant in addressing emerging threats, including those that come from new products and sources,” Tata wrote.

The Coast Guard order also bans psilocin, the active ingredient in hallucinogenic mushrooms. Used recreationally as a psychedelic drug, psilocybin mushrooms are increasingly being included in research to treat mental health conditions like depression and post-traumatic stress disorder.

U.S. troops are now screened for psilocin as part of regular drug testing. Kratom testing is not routine, but according to the Coast Guard memo, commands can request testing for the substance “when probable cause exists.”

Failure to comply with the kratom order may result in administrative or disciplinary action, while those who test positive for psilocin could face administrative or disciplinary actions, including court martial or separation, Fosse said.

Service members with questions can consult their district’s substance abuse prevention specialist, the memo noted.

The Navy issued a similar announcement earlier this year.

Patricia Kime is a senior writer covering military and veterans health care, medicine and personnel issues.