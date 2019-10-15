RAPID CITY, S.D. — Authorities are investigating the death of an airman stationed at Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota.
Col. David Doss says the active-duty military member was assigned to the 28th Bomb Wing at the base. The airman was found dead on Monday at an off-base residence.
The airman’s name has not been released.
“Team Ellsworth lost a member of the Raider family, and we are deeply saddened by this horrible event,” Col. David Doss, 28th Bomb Wing commander, said in a statement. “We are focused on supporting the airman’s family and our fellow airmen who are mourning this loss.”
