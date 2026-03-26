During the Pentagon’s monthly prayer service Wednesday, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth prayed for “overwhelming violence” against “those who deserve no mercy.”

In the first monthly Christian worship ceremony in the Pentagon since the Iran war began, Hegseth recited what he said was the “premission reading” and prayer given by a military chaplain to troops involved in the capture of Venezuela’s then-President Nicolás Maduro earlier this year.

“I pursued my enemies and overtook them. I did not turn back til they were consumed. I thrust them through so that they were not able to rise. They fell under my feet,” Hegseth read from the Book of Psalms during the prayer service.

“And those who hated me, I destroyed. They cried for help, but there was none to save. They cried to the Lord, but he did not answer them. I beat them fine as dust before the wind. I cast them out like the mire of the streets,” Hegseth continued.

Hegseth then prayed what he said was the same prayer that a military chaplain gave troops during the Maduro operation, calling on God to behold the “wicked who rise against your justice and the peace of the righteous” and to “break the teeth of the ungodly.”

“Let every round find its mark against the enemies of righteousness and our great nation. Give them wisdom in every decision, endurance for the trial ahead, unbreakable unity, and overwhelming violence of action against those who deserve no mercy,” Hegseth prayed.

He continued the prayer, saying “let justice be executed swiftly and without remorse, that evil may be driven back, and wicked souls delivered to the eternal damnation prepared for them.”

Hegseth called on those in attendance of the service to pray with thoughts of the U.S. service members in harm’s way right now, insinuating those involved in the Iran war.

Hegseth has faced backlash from advocacy groups, like Americans United for Separation of Church and State, for hosting monthly worship ceremonies at the Pentagon, as well as for his religious rhetoric in public appearances. He has previously prayed specifically “in the name of Jesus Christ” in events such as Pentagon briefings and White House dinners, like he did during Wednesday’s service.

Hegseth, a Christian who belongs to the Communion of Reformed Evangelical Churches, has spoken about his faith in speeches, raising concerns that he is associating the Christian faith with politics and the military.

The CREC is a conservative network co-founded by Douglas Wilson who was the guest speaker at February’s Pentagon prayer ceremony after other CREC pastors attended previous services.

Hegseth, meanwhile, has sought to reform the military’s Chaplain Corps with the goal of refocusing on ministry since “a chaplain is first and foremost a chaplain and an officer second,” he said in a Tuesday video announcement. He announced that chaplains will no longer wear their rank insignia, but instead, will wear symbols of their faith.

The military consists of 70% Christians, 2% atheist or agnostic and 24% reported as unclassified or unknown, according to a 2019 Department of Defense report.

Cristina Stassis is a reporter covering stories surrounding the defense industry, national security, military/veteran affairs and more. She previously worked as an editorial fellow for Defense News in 2024 where she assisted the newsroom in breaking news across Sightline Media Group.