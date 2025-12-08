Sections
Three guns in one
Three guns in one
Las Vegas-based Archon Firearms debuts a new modular-grip, optic-ready pistol at MCON’s range day.
13 hours ago
Latest Videos
New ways for vets to connect and protect | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 12.6.25
For veteran gun owners and others, a service to keep firearms safe
Here’s what it looks like when aerospace engineers make precision weapons
Your Small Business Year-End Survival Guide — Money Minute
The state of global arms sales - Defense Dollars
Fighting for health: A UFC veteran helps vets connect with jiujitsu group
Innovative services for veterans emerge | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 11.22.25
Reviving a revolution: Producer talks about Ken Burns’ new project
Fighter jet sales on the forefront - Defense Dollars
What is a ‘VA-accredited’ law group, and could it help you?
Veterans group offers industry-specific training on commercial drones
Insight into Marines’ experiences, and groups helping vets | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 11.15.
Sebastian Junger outlines Marines’ experience in new Netflix series ‘Marines’
Harnessing the healing power of dogs for veterans in need
Wounded Navy SEAL Jason Redman on how to move veterans forward
Trending Now
With deaths by suicide rising, Air Force orders resiliency stand-down
AF: Missileer who ran 'violent street gang' gets 25 years
Air Force updates officer developmental education policy
How the Air Force brought a B-2 Spirit back to life
Air Force pilot safely ejects before F-16 crashes in California