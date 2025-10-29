Sections
News
Pay & Benefits
Flashpoints
Pentagon & Congress
Education & Transition
Off Duty
Veterans
Military Honor
Subscribe Now
Opens in new window
Subscribe Now
Opens in new window
News
Your Air Force
Pentagon & Congress
Army Times
Opens in new window
Marine Corps Times
Opens in new window
Navy Times
Opens in new window
Defense News
Opens in new window
Flashpoints
Pay & Benefits
Benefits Guide
Opens in new window
Military Pay Center
Military Retirement
VA Loan Center
Opens in new window
Military Benefits
Mil Money
Discount Depot
Off Duty
Military Culture
Military Fitness
Gear Scout
Opens in new window
Military Movies & Video Games
Military Sports
Spouses
Education & Transition
Transition Guide
Opens in new window
Veterans
Military History
Black Military History
Opens in new window
Congressional Veterans Caucus
Opens in new window
Military Appreciation Month
Opens in new window
Vietnam Vets & Rolling Thunder
Opens in new window
Military Honor
Salute to Veterans
Opens in new window
Service Members of the Year
Opens in new window
Hall of Valor
Opens in new window
Create an Obituary
Opens in new window
Pay It Forward
Opens in new window
Opinion
Editorials
Commentary
Medals & Misfires
Special Projects
Installation Guide
Opens in new window
Battle Bracket
Task Force Violent
CFC Givers Guide
Videos
Photo Galleries
Early Bird Brief
Military Native
IHG
Long-Term Care Partners
Navy Federal
Newsletters
Opens in new window
Digital Edition
Opens in new window
Installation Guide
Opens in new window
Army aviation changes and AI developments | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 11.1.25
Army aviation changes and AI developments | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 11.1.25
What changes are coming to the Army’s aviation wing? Plus, the challenges of developing AI-powered ground systems. That and more from AUSA 2025.
5 days ago
Latest Videos
53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron plane flies into eye of Hurricane Melissa
Piggy Banks to Paychecks: Helping Kids Learn Smart Money Habits — Money Minute
Bringing world-class broadband inside the military fence line
How a movie cinematographer turned aerial filming skills into a Pentagon partnership
Hear from the new TACOM commander at AUSA 2025
What's on the horizon for the Army's missile contracts?
Missiles, drones and more: The Army takes to the air | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 10.25.25
Plotting the future of drone warfare | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 10.11.25
Detect, identify, track, destroy: improving ways to find and fight drones
A new age of drones emerges on the battlefield
Do European nations have the political firepower to secure their goals?
Defending the defense network from cyber threats: How does the US stack up?
Modernizing the US Navy’s maritime industrial base amid production struggles
Securing the Indo-Pacific amid a volatile U.S.-China relationship
Securing the Indo-Pacific and boosting US shipbuilding | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 10.4.25
Avoid the Autumn Budget Squeeze — Money Minute
Trending Now
Air Force extends airmen, guardians for 60 days due to shutdown
US Air Force wants 1,558 fighters for low-risk wars. Can it get there?
Fugitive officer flees court-martial, kills self after police pursuit
Citing Christian persecution, Trump hints at military use in Nigeria
Airman found dead in Wyoming was under investigation in fatal shooting