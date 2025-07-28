Sections
News
Pay & Benefits
Flashpoints
Pentagon & Congress
Education & Transition
Off Duty
Veterans
Military Honor
Subscribe Now
Opens in new window
Subscribe Now
Opens in new window
News
Your Air Force
Pentagon & Congress
Army Times
Opens in new window
Marine Corps Times
Opens in new window
Navy Times
Opens in new window
Defense News
Opens in new window
Flashpoints
Pay & Benefits
Benefits Guide
Opens in new window
Military Pay Center
Military Retirement
VA Loan Center
Opens in new window
Military Benefits
Mil Money
Discount Depot
Off Duty
Military Culture
Military Fitness
Gear Scout
Opens in new window
Military Movies & Video Games
Military Sports
Spouses
Education & Transition
Transition Guide
Opens in new window
Veterans
Military History
Black Military History
Opens in new window
Congressional Veterans Caucus
Opens in new window
Military Appreciation Month
Opens in new window
Vietnam Vets & Rolling Thunder
Opens in new window
Military Honor
Salute to Veterans
Opens in new window
Service Members of the Year
Opens in new window
Hall of Valor
Opens in new window
Create an Obituary
Opens in new window
Pay It Forward
Opens in new window
Opinion
Editorials
Commentary
Medals & Misfires
Special Projects
Installation Guide
Opens in new window
Battle Bracket
Task Force Violent
CFC Givers Guide
Videos
Photo Galleries
Early Bird Brief
Military Native
IHG
Long-Term Care Partners
Navy Federal
Newsletters
Opens in new window
Digital Edition
Opens in new window
Installation Guide
Opens in new window
"Large-scale drone warfare" an eye-opener for Pentagon leaders
"Large-scale drone warfare" an eye-opener for Pentagon leaders
Ukraine’s rapid innovations against Russia have prompted the Dept. of Defense to try to adapt faster than the defense base is used to — with mixed results.
2 hours ago
Latest Videos
The U.S. shift towards drone warfare | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 7.26.25
Are drones the new standard squad weapon?
How the U.S. military is updating drone defense strategy
Airline pilot explains ‘aggressive maneuver’ to avoid B-52 bomber
Updates from inside the VA | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 7.19.25
VA official outlines effort to revitalize electronic health records for veterans
What’s ahead for the VA’s review of its 76,000 contracts?
Deputy VA Secretary: Department looking to attenuate staffing cuts
VA Deputy Secretary Paul Lawrence: ‘Veterans issues are bipartisan’
Get a look at Elbit’s enhanced binocular night vision goggles
Will special operators fly armed dune buggies into battles of the future?
Vertical lift, fixed-wing flight: Get a look at PteroDynamics' transwing aircraft
New NVGs and a flying dune buggy | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 7.12.25
What’s in the Pentagon budget for 2026?
Is the beloved A-10 Warthog finally being retired for good?
Trending Now
Air Force suspends use of M18 pistols after airman’s death
Anti-‘woke’ former officer confirmed as Air Force undersecretary
Work on annual defense authorization bill will wait until September
Southwest flight plunges in response to nearby aircraft
DOD trying to head off problems with troops’ household goods moves