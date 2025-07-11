Sections
New NVGs and a flying dune buggy | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 7.12.25
New NVGs and a flying dune buggy | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 7.12.25
See the latest in thermal imaging and other upgrades to binocular NVGs. Plus, an interesting new way for special operators to soar into hot zones.
4 days ago
Get a look at Elbit’s enhanced binocular night vision goggles
Will special operators fly armed dune buggies into battles of the future?
Vertical lift, fixed-wing flight: Get a look at PteroDynamics' transwing aircraft
What’s in the Pentagon budget for 2026?
Is the beloved A-10 Warthog finally being retired for good?
Will Congress approve of the Pentagon’s budget?
Winners and losers of the 2026 defense budget | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 7.5.25
Advanced Marine reconnaissance vehicles are on the way - here's what they look like
‘You don’t lose until you quit trying’: How love helped one private save his compatriots
How do you recruit for a cyber army of the near future?
The evolving nature of the Army’s approach to artificial intelligence
How data is helping the Army create a deadlier force
Manning the digital front lines | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 6.28.25
Seven B-2 bombers, multiple decoys used in "Midnight Hammer" strike on Iranian nuclear facilities
Trump says U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities "a spectacular military success"
Images show shredded KC-46 boom that led to emergency landing
Iran hit dome on US air base in Qatar in June attack: Report
Lawmakers back White House FY26 plans for more troops, 3.8% pay hike
Pentagon yanks speakers from Aspen Security Forum, blasts its values
Some A-10 Warthogs may dodge retirement under proposed Senate bill