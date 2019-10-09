Sections
News
Pay & Benefits
Flashpoints
Pentagon & Congress
Education & Transition
Off Duty
Veterans
Military Honor
Subscribe Now
(Opens in new window)
Subscribe Now
(Opens in new window)
News
Your Air Force
Pentagon & Congress
Army Times
(Opens in new window)
Marine Corps Times
(Opens in new window)
Navy Times
(Opens in new window)
Defense News
(Opens in new window)
Flashpoints
Pay & Benefits
Benefits Guide
(Opens in new window)
Military Pay Center
Military Retirement
VA Loan Center
(Opens in new window)
Military Benefits
Mil Money
Discount Depot
Off Duty
Military Culture
Military Fitness
Gear Scout
(Opens in new window)
Military Movies & Video Games
Military Sports
Home HQ
(Opens in new window)
Deadly Skills
Military Rider
Spouses
Education & Transition
Transition Guide
(Opens in new window)
Veterans
Military History
Black Military History
(Opens in new window)
Congressional Veterans Caucus
(Opens in new window)
Military Appreciation Month
(Opens in new window)
Vietnam Vets & Rolling Thunder
(Opens in new window)
Military Honor
Hall of Valor
(Opens in new window)
Black Military History
(Opens in new window)
Congressional Veterans Caucus
(Opens in new window)
Vietnam Vets & Rolling Thunder
(Opens in new window)
Service Members of the Year
(Opens in new window)
Create an Obituary
(Opens in new window)
Pay It Forward
(Opens in new window)
Opinion
Editorials
Commentary
Medals & Misfires
Special Projects
Installation Guide
(Opens in new window)
Battle Bracket
Task Force Violent
CFC Givers Guide
Videos
Photo Galleries
Frontline - Photos
Early Bird Brief
Military Native
IHG
Long-Term Care Partners
Navy Federal
Regis
World of Warships
VARIDESK
Home HQ
Newsletters
(Opens in new window)
Digital Edition
(Opens in new window)
Installation Guide
(Opens in new window)
Goldfein
3 years ago
Latest Videos
VA abortion access and AFA highlights | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 9.24.22
Can you get an abortion at a VA clinic?
Who got a $500 million new Army tech contract? | Defense Dollars
Fighter drones, upgraded tankers and new engines | AFA Highlights
“Do what you can.” Special Forces soldier on the value of adaptive sports
Hear the new Space Force official song
"There's no better feeling than having a purpose." | Warrior Games Profile
A Sailor's comeback and the Army's supercomputer plan | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 9.17.22
Greek Air Force makes moves and a new Army-Marine missile | Defense Dollars
Winning wars with number crunching | MilTech
How does increasing my credit limit help me? — Money Minute
The must-see moments from the Defense News conference
Special Episode: Defense News Conference 2022 | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 9.10.22
Where do you buy a quarter-million artillery rounds? | Defense News Conference 2022
Solving the people problem in shipbuilding | Defense News Conference 2022
Getting out of Taliban country & Warriors compete | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 9.02.22
Trending Now
Aim high: Air Force green-lights waivers for THC-positive applicants
MacDill Air Force Base orders evacuation with Hurricane Ian looming
Woman shot and killed at Capitol was security forces airman, QAnon adherent
What’s missing from the conversation on Air Force recruiting?
Fighter fleet is strained — and bill is coming due, ACC chief says