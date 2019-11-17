As you’re planning your holiday spending, consider snagging some military deals around the traditional Thanksgiving shopping days.

These might start on the day after Thanksgiving — or earlier.

Don’t forget your savings on food at your commissary. The Defense Commissary Agency is adding some extra operating days before Thanksgiving and Christmas, meaning a lot of stores that are normally closed on Mondays will be open. Most stores will be open Nov. 25 through 27 and closed on Thanksgiving; and open Dec. 23 and 24, closed on Christmas. They’ll be open on Dec. 31, closed on Jan. 1. Check with your local store’s schedule here, as there are exceptions.

After you’ve determined how much you can spend without going into debt, pull together your list for holiday meals, decorating and your ideas for gifts. As you’re doing some research online and comparison shopping in preparation, don’t forget your military commissary and exchanges. It’s all about squeezing the most out of your dollars.

Remember: all honorably discharged veterans can shop at online military exchanges.

Here’s a sampling of what’s coming to your military stores.

Commissaries

Limited weekly quantities of frozen turkeys at 48 cents per pound, with quantities expected to increase closer to Thanksgiving. This promotion runs through Dec. 31.

Beef and pork at savings above the usual commissary discount prices: select cuts of beef, 25 percent savings; select cuts of sub primal beef, 14- to 26 percent savings; select cuts of lean beef and pork, 29 percent savings on 20 pounds; select cuts of beef and pork, 31 percent savings on 15 pounds.

Check the ends of aisles in your commissary for holiday-themed items with extra savings. Overseas stores may have substitute events for certain promotions. Check with your store for details, or visit your store’s web page to see what’s available.

Army and Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES and shopmyexchange.com)

*AAFES Toy Book: savings on toys for children of all ages, such as Sesame Street Love to Hug Elmo, Disney Frozen 2 Arendelle Castle, Fortnite Battle Bus Playset, Blume Doll, Ryan’s World Panda Rescue Airplane, Nintendo Switch video game. Toy Book prices are offered through Nov. 27. The Toy Book is available in stores, or by visiting ShopMyExchange.com and clicking on “Weekly Ad.” Authorized shoppers need to log in to view the Toy Book and weekly ads.

Thanksgiving weekend sales:

*Select 4K and 8K TVs, up to $2500 off

*Top smart home brands, up to 60 percent off

*Select washer and dryer pairs, up to $600 off

*Select tablets and laptop computers (notebooks), up to 50 percent off

*Select smart watches, up to $150 off

*Select video game bundles, up to $150 off

*Famous brand multi cooker and blender, up to 30 percent off

*Famous brand air fryer and mixer, $100 off

*Name brand small appliances, your choice, $9.95

*Select sheets and towels, up to 50 percent off

*Memory foam pillows, starting at $4.99

*Candles, lowest price of the year, at 50 percent off

Marine Corps Exchange

Nov. 27 – Dec. 3:

Sony PS4 Game Hardware bundles, $199.99

Kitchen Aid 5QT Mixer, $269.99

Wednesday, Nov. 27:

75-inch LG 4K UHD smart TV, $749.99

WUSTHOF German Steel 12 piece block and knife set, $129.99

Friday, Nov. 29

(Supplies are limited)

Macbook Air, $200 off, $889.99

Apple Air Pods, $139.99

Navy Exchange ( MyNavyExchange.com)

Nov. 28-30

*Entire stock of TVs on sale

*Select Switch, PS4 and Xbox games, save up to $30

*Entire stock of Fuji flash drives, 50 percent off

*Entire stock of major appliances from Samsung, LG, Whirlpool and Maytag, up to 30 percent off

*Entire stock of floor care solutions, 20 percent off

*Entire stock of regularly priced bath towels, sheets, comforters, blankets, pillows, 25 percent off

*Entire stock of Weber grills and accessories, 20 percent off

*Entire stock of team sport, camping, fishing, water recreation, tactical, hydration, fitness and bikes, 20 percent off

*Entire stock of Barbie, Marvel, Disney, Star Wars, Fisher Price, Lego, Nerf, Play Doh, Hot Wheels, 15 percent off

*Entire stock of games, 40 percent off

*Entire stock of mass cosmetics, 30 percent off

*All diamond, gemstone, pearl jewelry, 20 percent off plus an additional 10 percent off

*Sterling silver jewelry, 30 percent off plus an additional 10 percent off

*Gold, 25% off plus an additional 10 percent off

*Michael Kors, 25 percent off

*Watches and sunglasses, 25 percent off

*Entire stock of luggage, 30 percent off

*Entire stock of Navy Pride apparel and giftware, 25 percent off

*Entire stock of active apparel for the family, 25 percent off

*Entire stock of outerwear for the family (excluding North Face), 25 percent off

*Entire stock of young men's lifestyle denim collections, 30 percent off

*Hanes underwear, socks and fleece, 40 percent off

*Entire stock of kids apparel, 25 percent off