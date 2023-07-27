It’s no secret that Barbie has had a lot of jobs since she was born in perfect plastic form in 1959. The now 64-year-old trailblazer has practiced everything from medicine and law to zoology.

It makes perfect sense considering her slogan is “You can be anything.”

And, ever the American patriot, Barbie has had a prolific military career, serving in the U.S. Air Force, Army, Marine Corps, and Navy. Imagine the tinnitus.

As a perpetual 19-year-old, Barbie has remained the ideal enlistment candidate.

“In 1989, Barbie joined the Army; in 1990, the Air Force,” according to the Military Women’s Memorial. “A year later, she joined the Navy and then, in 1992, the Marines. Her uniforms — ranging from battle dress uniform (BDU) to formal military dress — were approved by the Pentagon.”

Air Force Barbie (Mattel Inc.)

Barbie’s Army uniform is formal mess attire, while she dons a green flight suit with the Air Force. When she serves with the Navy, Barbie sports the classic petty officer whites. She also shines in Marine Corps dress blues.

There’s also an Army medic Barbie for good measure.

Mattel, the company that owns and produces the doll, also did an early line of Ken dolls — and Allan (Ken’s bestie) — in Navy khakis and and enlisted whites.

Alas, there is no Coast Guard. And while Barbie has been an astronaut, she’s never been a Guardian in the Space Force ... yet.

Calls to Mattel regarding Barbie’s future military enlistments and commissions were not returned at the time of this writing.

