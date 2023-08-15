The top spots in the Navy, Marine Corps and Army are all technically vacant due to Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville’s monthslong hold on Defense Department confirmations in the Senate, with no end in sight.

And while the services go without confirmed leaders, more than 300 other military members and their families have been impacted by Tuberville’s move, as normally routine Senate confirmations have been blocked as well.

Are you one of the impacted officers or family members suffering through this? Are your job responsibilities or career plans impacted by the delays? If so, we want to hear from you for a future article. Email geoffz@militarytimes.com to share your thoughts.

How is this impacting your lives and your plans? Was a promotion or moving to a new duty station put on hold? Has it changed how you feel about the military or lawmakers, and what are you doing to mitigate this disruption? How are your kids handling the uncertainty?

Anonymity can be granted upon request, and, if so, we will ensure that nothing about your experience that is published can inadvertently identify you.

Thanks for your help and for your service.

