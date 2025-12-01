A group of U.S. Space Force trainees is the first basic military training class to sport the service’s new dress uniform and will wear it during their graduation ceremony next month.

In photos released by the 37th Training Wing on Wednesday, trainees can be seen trying on their new uniform during a Nov. 19 fitting at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. They will wear the uniform for the first time at their graduation ceremony Dec. 18.

The service’s new dress uniform comes after four years of development with early prototypes, service members’ feedback and testing periods.

The new dress uniform includes a dark blue jacket with diagonal silver buttons up to the service member’s right shoulder to go with a matching-colored tie, gray pants and a colored shirt.

In September, the Air Force announced that guardians will have the opportunity to be sized for and order the new service dress uniform, according to a service release on the uniform’s implantation plan.

“Our service dress uniform represents the unique identity of guardians, blending heritage with a modern design that reflects our unity and mission,” Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman said in a statement at the time. “From the start, guardian feedback shaped its design and fit. I know the force will wear it with pride.”

The release said the rollout process would begin late 2025 and into 2026, with the first opportunity to order going to select groups, like recruiters and training instructors.

Guardians in the national capital region will receive theirs by mid-December, the release states.

Guardians are not required to order the new uniform yet, as of the September release, but a mandatory-wear date will be set when the uniform is fully available to all in the service.

According to the Space Force, guardians stationed near military clothing sales stores could order their uniforms between this November and December to have them delivered by June 2026.

Service members without access to a store can order online in January 2026, with a June 2026 delivery date, the statement reads.

“Our guardians are our top priority, and this phased approach reflects that,” Chief Master Sergeant of the Space Force John Bentivegna said at the time. “It allows us to proactively address potential challenges in production and distribution while also providing guardians with ample time to acquire the new uniform.”

The service said it will give guardians at least 12 months in advance to order the uniform and prepare for the mandatory-wear date once it is widely issued.

