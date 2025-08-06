Editor’s note: This is a developing story. Read our updated coverage here.

Five soldiers were shot on Fort Stewart in Georgia on Wednesday, Army officials confirmed.

The shooter — who was not identified — was taken into custody about 30 minutes after the incident, according to details posted by Fort Stewart leadership on social media. The attack occurred just before 11 a.m., and prompted a full lockdown of the base.

“Five soldiers were shot today in an active shooter incident in the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team area,” the official statement said. “All soldiers were treated on-site and moved to Winn Army Community Hospital for further treatment. There is no active threat to the community.”

The base lockdown was lifted at 12:10 p.m. Before then, families were instructed to shelter in place while law enforcement responded to the attack.

The incident prompted several local schools and community centers to temporarily lock down as well, until the situation was resolved.

Service officials said the incident remains under investigation and no additional information will be released until the investigation is complete.

Fort Stewart is located about 40 miles south of Savannah, Georgia, and is home to the Army’s 3rd Infantry Division. Roughly 10,000 troops and family members live on the installation.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp in a statement said that his staff was in contact with responding law enforcement and Army leadership throughout the safety alert.

