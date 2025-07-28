The Air Force identified the airman killed by the discharge of a Sig Sauer M18 pistol as 21-year-old Brayden Lovan of Greenville, Kentucky.

Lovan was on duty at F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne, Wyoming, when he was fatally shot by an M18 pistol.

He served as a remote targeting engagement system operator in the 90th Security Forces Group, 90 Security Forces Squadron. He worked inside the weapons storage area while on duty in Wyoming, according to his obituary.

People who knew Lovan described him to local news outlets as an enthusiastic athlete and a young man with an exceptional sense of duty.

“He was such a selfless kid ... it didn’t matter, I could ask Brayden to do just about anything for our team, and it was always, ‘Yes, sir.’ And the job would get done,” his former basketball coach Aaron Morris told Kentucky’s 14 News.

Lovan’s tragic death has since led Air Force Global Strike Command to ban M18 handguns from use during an investigation and safety inspection of the firearm.

A leaked July 21 memo called for the M18 to be pulled from use “for all operational and training activities” immediately and replaced by the M-4 rifle.

Details about what occurred have not been released and remain unclear.

The M18 is one of two handgun models derived from Sig Sauer’s P320 that are used as standard sidearms by all military branches. Over many years, the P320 has been beset with allegations of accidental discharges, which have led to numerous lawsuits and bans by law enforcement agencies. Sig Sauer has rejected the allegations.

In response to Lovan’s death, Sig Sauer posted a statement on social media, saying it would assist both the Air Force and the Army in answering questions about the incident.

“Our hearts are with the service members and families impacted by the recent reported events at the F.E. Warren Air Force Base. We proactively offered assistance to the U.S. military as they investigate the incident and remain willing to help in furtherance of the ongoing inquiry,” read Sig Sauer’s post on Facebook.

“We have absolute confidence in the military’s ability to conduct a thorough investigation and are working with the Air Force and Army to answer any of their questions.”

