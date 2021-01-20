FBI locates stolen California National Guard Humvee

LOS ANGELES — A military Humvee stolen from a National Guard facility in a Los Angeles suburb was found Wednesday morning, the FBI said.

A search continues for the person or persons who stole the armored vehicle last Friday from the National Guard Armory in the city of Bell, the bureau said.

The four-door vehicle painted a green camouflage is worth about $120,000. Officials did not say where or how it was located.

A theft from a military facility carries a statutory maximum sentence of 10 years in federal prison, the FBI said.

This photo provided by the FBI Los Angeles shows a military Humvee that was stolen from a National Guard facility in a Los Angeles suburb and was found Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (FBI via AP)

A military Humvee worth approximately $120,000 was stolen Jan. 15 from a military facility in Bell, Calif. (Los Angeles FBI)