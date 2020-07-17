A Navy ship burns in San Diego and the coronavirus spreads across the force ― The Briefing, 7.17.20

What happened in the devastating fire aboard the amphibious assault ship Bonhomme Richard? A relentless rise in COVID-19 infections in the military continues, a group of Marines is heralded for heroism in a firefight and the oversight that caused an Air Force combat controller and jumpmaster to get blown out of a plane over the Gulf of Mexico, killing him.

That, plus an interview with wounded veteran Israel Del Toro, who was turned away from a base commissary for not wearing a mask, on The Briefing for this week, July 17, 2020.