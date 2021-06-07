14 National Guard airmen injured after bus overturns in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. — More than a dozen National Guard airmen have been injured after a military transport bus overturned in central Virginia.

WRIC-TV reports that the crash occurred Monday morning in Prince George County, which is south of Richmond.

The Prince George County Police Department said the bus was driving west on James River Drive when it went off the right side of the road and into the ditch line.

The bus turned on its side. Fourteen of the 25 airmen onboard were injured. Four were taken to a hospital.

The National Guard members were headed to a training exercise at Fort Pickett, which is about an hour southwest of Richmond.

The crash remains under investigation.

This story was first published June 7, 2021. It was updated on June 8, 2021, to correct the military branch that the National Guard members on the bus belong to. They are airmen, not soldiers.