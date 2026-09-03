The U.S. Air Force provided relief supplies and equipment to Nepal following flash floods in the South Asian country that have killed over 1,000 people.

The service used two C-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft from Yokota Air Base, Japan, on Wednesday to provide bobcat front loaders, first aid kits, stretchers and specialized disaster victim recovery supplies, delivering them to Tribhuvan International Airport, a U.S. Pacific Command spokesperson told Military Times on Thursday.

“The U.S. military joins U.S. Embassy Nepal, the Government of Nepal, and response partners on the ground to provide urgent life-saving supplies and equipment to areas affected by flash flooding,” a PACOM release says.

On Aug. 26, Rasuwa, located in central Nepal, suffered floods from Bhote Koshi, a river that flows through Tibet and Nepal. The floods occurred after a large glacial collapse and avalanche in the Himalayas of Tibet.

“This rapid delivery reflects the enduring U.S.-Nepal partnership and our shared commitment to helping affected communities through this disaster,” the post says.

The embassy said that the humanitarian and disaster response assistance comes after requests from Nepal’s government, following the $3.6 million already announced by the U.S. for flood support.

Cristina Stassis is a reporter covering stories surrounding the defense industry, national security, military/veteran affairs and more. She previously worked as an editorial fellow for Defense News in 2024 where she assisted the newsroom in breaking news across Sightline Media Group.