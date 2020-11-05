Your Air Force

Riot gear stolen from Southern California Guard armory

Airmen equipped with riot gear form a barrier with riot shields March 7, 2020. (Airman Hunter Hires/Air National Guard)

ONTARIO, Calif. — Riot shields, face shields, shin guards, batons and a megaphone were taken in a burglary at a National Guard armory in Southern California, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The break-in at the armory in Ontario was reported to local police after 4 p.m. Tuesday, but it wasn’t known when the theft occurred.

Ontario police Officer Eliseo Guerrero said no firearms or ammunition were taken.

The thief or thieves broke through a chain-link fence and into a locked storage container to take the gear, he said.

Ontario is about 35 miles (56 kilometers) east of Los Angeles.

