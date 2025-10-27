An airman who was under investigation for the shooting death of a fellow airman was found dead at F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Wyoming earlier this month.

Airman 1st Class Marcus White Allen was discovered the morning of Oct. 8, the base’s 90th Missile Wing said in a Friday release. White Allen was arrested in early August in connection with the July 20 shooting death of Airman Brayden Lovan. He was under investigation for involuntary manslaughter and suspicion of making a false official statement.

The 90th Missile Wing said authorities are still investigating the deaths of both Lovan and White Allen “to determine the full circumstances of each.”

“Base leadership is fully supportive of both investigations with a focus on supporting those impacted by these tragic events,” the 90th said in a statement.

After Lovan was fatally shot with a Sig Sauer M18 pistol, Air Force Global Strike Command temporarily suspended use of the weapon and ordered a command-wide inspection. Global Strike resumed using the pistols Aug. 25 after concluding the review showed they were safe and reliable. The command put stronger inspection procedures in place to catch problems, such as component wear.

Squadron commanders, senior enlisted leaders and other personnel also met with airmen to discuss the M18’s new inspection procedures and emphasize the importance of muzzle discipline, the command said at the time.

White Allen was a security forces airman assigned to the wing’s 90th Security Forces Squadron. He entered active duty in January 2023 and was assigned to F.E. Warren five months later.

