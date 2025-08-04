A U.S. security forces airman at RAF Lakenheath in England died early Sunday morning in an on-base vehicle accident, the base said.

A spokesman for the base said Airman 1st Class Immanuel Arrington Jr., 20, died in a crash that was not related to his duty. The accident took place at about 2 a.m. Sunday.

Arrington was assigned to Lakenheath’s 48th Security Forces Squadron, part of the 48th Fighter Wing.

“We are heartbroken by the loss of Airman 1st Class Arrington,” wing commander Brig. Gen. Jack Arthaud said. “Our thoughts are with his family, friends and unit during this difficult time. We are committed to providing the proper care and support to all those that are affected by this profound loss.”

The spokesman said the cause of the crash in which Arrington died is under investigation, and no further details were available.

