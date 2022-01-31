GREENBELT, Md. — An Air Force officer has pleaded guilty to moving videos of child pornography from Maryland to New York, a federal prosecutor said.
Erek L. Barron, U.S. Attorney for Maryland, said in a news release that 1st Lt. Jason Daniel Ort, 36, of Waldorf, Maryland, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to transportation of child pornography. According to his guilty plea, Ort knowingly transported videos containing child pornography between Sept. 28 and Oct. 1, 2020.
The plea agreement said the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office in New York received a complaint that Ort had placed a camera in a bedroom while visiting a home there. Military records showed Ort, who was stationed in Maryland, was scheduled for leave during that time to visit the New York home.
After the camera was found, a review of the SD card showed a minor female using the bathroom, the news release said.
Ort admitted that he had placed the camera in the bedroom, and placed cameras elsewhere, including a bathroom in a home in Maryland, according to the news release.
If his plea is accepted, Ort faces 10 years to 15 years in federal prison at sentencing on May 4.
