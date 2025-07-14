House Armed Services Committee members this week will hold their annual marathon markup for the defense authorization bill, a daylong tradition that lays out the panel’s policy and budgetary priorities for the Defense Department for next fiscal year.

The move comes just days after the Senate Armed Services Committee approved its draft of the must-pass legislation behind closed doors. In contrast, House members will debate a series of controversial social issues and complex funding priorities in the open, although the Republican majority is unlikely to adopt any major changes led by Democratic representatives.

The Senate version outlines spending goals for a $879 billion base budget for the Pentagon, about $32 billion above the White House request for fiscal 2026. For now, the House sticks to the administration’s $847 billion plan.

Both measures contain plans for a 3.8% pay raise for troops and increases in department end strength next year. The two chambers are expected to spend the rest of the summer working to negotiate policy differences between the measures.

Monday, July 14 House Veterans’ Affairs — 3 p.m. — 360 Cannon

Information Technology

Veterans Affairs officials will testify on efforts to reform the department’s Office of Information and Technology.

Tuesday, July 15 House Homeland Security — 10 a.m. — 310 Cannon

Drone Warfare

Outside experts will testify on the threat of drone attacks against U.S. domestic military and non-military sites.



House Armed Services — 10 a.m. — 2118 Rayburn

NDAA

The committee will mark up its draft of the annual defense authorization act.



Senate Foreign Relations — 10 a.m. — 419 Dirksen

Nominations

The committee will consider several pending nominations, including Michael Waltz to be the U.S. Representative to the United Nations.



House Transportation — 10 a.m. — 2167 Rayburn

Coast Guard Authorization

The committee will mark up its draft of the annual Coast Guard authorization bill.



House Appropriations — 11 a.m. — 2358-A Rayburn

State Department Budget

The committee will mark up its draft of the annual State Department appropriations measure.



House Veterans' Affairs — 2:15 p.m. — 360 Cannon

Community Care

Department officials will testify on rules and reforms with VA’s community care programs.

Wednesday, July 16 Senate Foreign Relations — 10 a.m. — 419 Dirksen

State Department Reforms

Department officials will testify on efforts to reform and update State Department policies.



House Veterans' Affairs — 2:30 p.m. — 360 Cannon

Veteran Employment Programs

Department officials will testify on changes to VA employment assistance programs.



Senate Veterans' Affairs — 4 p.m. — 418 Russell

Nominations

The committee will consider several pending nominations.

Thursday, July 17 Senate Appropriations — 9:30 a.m. — 106 Dirksen

VA budget

The committee will mark up its draft of the Veterans Affairs and Military Construction appropriations bill.





