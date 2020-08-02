This week in Congress: Military work before summer vacation

House lawmakers had expected to start their August recess this week, but will remain in town a little longer as both chambers try to finalize another coronavirus emergency relief legislation.

Meanwhile, Senate committees will spend what they hope is their final week on Capitol Hill for the summer wrapping up a number of military and State Department nominations.

The Senate Armed Services Committee, which opted to cancel a planned hearing on the nomination of Anthony Tata — nominee for the Defense Department’s top policy post — last week, will tackle eight other nominations this week. If the hearings prove non-controversial, committee leaders may try to finalize the nominations by Thursday.

If they can, the individuals will be able to officially start in their new posts over the congressional recess. If not, they’ll linger until sometime in September, when both chambers return for a pre-election blitz of work.

Tuesday, Aug. 4



Senate Armed Services — 9 a.m. — G-50 Dirksen

Nominations

The committee will consider four nominations, including Honorable Shon Manasco to be Under Secretary of the Air Force.



Senate Foreign Relations — 10 a.m. — 325 Russell

Venezuela

State Department officials will testify on the security and humanitarian situation in Venezuela.



Senate Armed Services — 2:30 p.m. — 106 Dirksen

Cyberspace Solarium Commission

Members of the Cyberspace Solarium Commission will testify on their findings and recommendations.



Wednesday, Aug. 5



Senate Foreign Relations — 9 a.m. — online

Nominations

The committee will consider several nominations, including Keith Dayton to be U.S. ambassador to Ukraine.



Senate Environment — 10 a.m. — 406 Dirksen

Nuclear Infrastructure

The committee will mark up pending legislation related to the American nuclear infrastructure.



Senate Foreign Relations — 11:15 a.m. — online

Nominations

The committee will consider several nominations, including Kenneth Weinstein to be U.S. ambassador to Japan.



Thursday, Aug. 6



Senate Armed Services — 9 a.m. — G-50 Dirksen

Nominations

The committee will consider several nominations, including Jason Abend to be Inspector General of the Department Of Defense.



Senate Homeland Security — 10 a.m. — 342 Dirksen

DHS protest deployments

Homeland security officials will testify on recent personnel deployments to U.S. cities in response to protests.



