Congress returns from a five-week summer recess on Monday with the fiscal 2020 budget at the top of its to-do list.

The Senate Appropriations Committee will take up defense budget legislation this week in the hopes of reaching a compromise spending plan with House lawmakers by the end of the month. House Democratic leaders have already said they anticipate that process taking some time, and needing a short-term budget extension to avoid a partial government shutdown in October.

Both sides have already agreed upon a $738 billion military spending plan for fiscal 2020, part of a larger $2.7 trillion federal budget agreement passed by both chambers in July.

Congress mulls continuing resolution to keep government open Lawmakers are looking at a short-term continuing resolution to buy time to pass spending bills.

Also this week, the Senate Armed Services Committee takes up the nominations of two more prominent Pentagon officials: Ryan McCarthy to be Army secretary and Barbara Barrett to Air Force secretary.

If they’re confirmed later this fall, it will mark the first time since last December that the three service secretary posts and the defense secretary job have been filled by permanent officials.